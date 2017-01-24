Havering doctor’s union says government is wrong to force longer opening hours

A doctor’s union representative has said the government is “totally wrong” for trying to force GPs to keep their surgeries open for longer.

Dr David Shubhaker, British Medical Association (BMA) representative for Barking, Havering, Redbridge and Waltham Forest backed calls for the government to stop blaming GPs as being a factor in NHS crisis.

The government said people go to under-pressure A&E departments because not enough out of hours appointments are available and it wants more surgeries to open between 8am and 8pm seven days a week.

“The prime minister is totally wrong,” said Dr Shubhaker.

“GPs are working more than what they should do and the number of GPs at present cannot do any more.

“The government said its going to recruit more GPs but I don’t think it will happen.”

Surgeries are currently expected to open between the core hours of 8am and 6.30pm Monday to Friday.

But as at October 215, a report by the National Audit Office (NAO), showed 46 per cent of practices closed at some point during the core hours.

In particular 18pc closed at or before 3pm on at least one weekday, although three-quarters (76pc) of the practices that closed received additional funding to provide access outside the core hours.

The NAO also found that the Department of Health and NHS England is pledging to increase funds and GP opening hours despite failing to provide “consistent” value for money from existing services.

A clinical commissioning group (CCG) spokeswoman GP said individual practices in Redbridge or Havering do not offer an extended 8am to 8pm service on the weekends, but it is delivered through five “hubs”.

She said: “Patients who need the service, regardless of which GP they are registered with, can see a doctor.”

But the hubs are not open all the time and are dependent upon need.

If two people in Barkingside require an out-of-hours appointment and 10 people made requests in Hornchurch, those in Barkingside would need to travel to their neighbouring borough.

But Dr Shubhaker remained critical along with the fact that not enough junior doctors are entering the profession and many are retiring.

“They [doctors] cannot provide the service that management and the government are expecting,” he continued.

“It is impossible. GPs just want to do locum sessions because that won’t have the responsibility of achieving the targets and they don’t have to do extended hours.

“It’s [longer opening hours] not going to be possible because they’re [doctors] already doing their hours and seeing 60 patients per day.

“Mistakes happen if you start doing work like that - giving five to 10 minutes for appointments.”

The doctor suggested that it would be better for GPs to be based in A&E departments.

“Everybody goes to A&E, if you want to stop patients going to A&E there should one there seeing them and referring them back to their own doctors.”