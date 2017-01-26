Havering Council makes u-turn on Harold Hill solar park proposals

Dagnam Park protesters hold banners outside Havering Town Hall against the solar park proposals. Photo: Ann-Marie Abbasah Archant

More than 150 protesters braved the cold in a determined effort to make sure councillors heard their voices loud and clear.

.@A_MAbbasah reporting from #Havering town hall where protests are taking place against solar park proposals pic.twitter.com/MzdSW7U0VX — Romford Recorder (@RomfordRecorder) January 25, 2017

“Save our manor” was the chant of the evening as Dagnam Park nature reserve lovers gathered outside Havering Town Hall, Main Road Romford, yesterday.

And their voices were heard.

Protesters were met with success after council leader Cllr Roger Ramsey said the solar park proposals will not continue in its current form.

Deputy leader of the Independent Residents Group, Cllr Michael Deon Burton said: “There are council u-turns and then there are climb downs.

“After what was one of the largest series of demonstrations in Havering for many a years, it is not the politicians but every mother, daughter, father, son, child and adult who stood before the Town Hall and said no, that we need to thank for this wonderful victory.”

Cllr Dennis O’Flynn (Lab, Heaton) said: “This was not a political issue but a humanitarian one.

“This is about protecting the environment for our future generations.

“It’s not councillors that should be congratulated but the people who made their voices heard.”

