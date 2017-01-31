Police searching for missing 17-year-old with links to Redbridge and Havering

Patrick Habimana, 17, has been missing since January 6. Archant

Essex county police are appealing for information to find a 17-year-old with links to Woodford and Romford who has been missing for three weeks.

Patrick Habimana, who is missing from North Weald, was last seen on Friday, January 6 and there is concern for his welfare.

Patrick has links to Redbridge, specifically Woodford Green, and has also been known to visit Romford.

Anyone who knows of Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to call Harlow police station on 101.