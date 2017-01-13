Search

Police release CCTV footage after Romford shop burglary

08:05 13 January 2017

Police in Havering Borough have released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a commercial burglary in Romford.

Police in Havering Borough have released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a commercial burglary in Romford.

Met Police

This CCTV footage shows the moment burglars broke in to Next in Romford.

Police have released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the burglary.

More than £3,000 worth of items was taken from the shop in the incident, just before 5am on December 14.

CCTV footage captured two men filing the door lock to gain access to the store, in Gallows Corner, Romford.

Police have released footage in their efforts to trace the two men pictured, whom they would like to speak to in connection with the commercial burglary.

Both suspects are white and believed to be in their 30s.

Suspect one was wearing a purple and white snood, a dark green body warmer over a black jacket, blue jeans and grey trainers.

He was also wearing light coloured gloves.

Suspect two was wearing a black hooded coat, grey trousers and faded brown boots

Det Con Stephen Wright, from Havering Borough, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen three men acting suspiciously outside the store at the time to contact us.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call police on 101 or on Twitter @Metcc or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

