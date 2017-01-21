Pointless presenter Richard Osman ‘changed’ after Romford stay

Richard Osman Picture Credit: PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Why would Romford change a person?

Romford has changed me. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) January 22, 2017

This is the Pointless question twitter users are asking BBC One Presenter Richard Osman.

Last night, Mr Osman tweeted he was staying in a Romford hotel ahead of two days of filming in Dagenham.

“If you dream, you must dream big,” he tweeted.

About two hours later, the presenter who was born in Billericay, Essex, tweeted “Romford has changed me”.

Hundreds of people reacted to the TV celebrity’s tweet.

Gillian Smith replied: “But did you changed Romford?”

Joshua de Luna tweeted back: “Romford changes everyone. It gives everyone hope when they need it most.”

Others speculated Mr Osman was just “bored”.

The Recorder has also approached Mr Osman to find out why his experience in Romford “changed him” - we are still waiting for a response.