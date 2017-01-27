Playlist: Exhibition curator Lucy Curtis picks her top 10 tunes

Lucy Curtis, creator of a new exhibition at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch, about the Ford Dagenham female workers who fought for equal rights, has picked her top 10 favourite songs for our latest Playlist Archant

Lucy Curtis is the curator of a new exhibition – to tour Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch, and other venues in the borough – which will tell the story of the Ford Dagenham women who fought for equal rights by going on strike.

Here, Lucy picks her top 10 favourite songs, and explains why she chose them.

Lovely Day – Bill Withers

Instantly transports me back to summertime – feeling hopeful, inspired and ready for life.

A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall – Bob Dylan

It reminds me of good friends doing what we love most in the world.

Black is the Colour – Cara Dillon

It takes me to the Irish countryside.

We Be Burnin’ – Sean Paul

Feel-good song with all your mates around you, dancing and having a knees-up.

Can’t Turn Me Round – The Roots

It’s been covered by so many but this is my favourite cover – I can’t get it out of my head!

I Gotta Get Through This – Daniel Bedingfield

[Reminds me of] watching my sister do her dances in the living room when I was seven years old.

Dancing Queen – ABBA

My mum winning all the really strange competitions in Tenerife, 1997.

I’m Blue – Eiffel 65

Because Kaya (a friend) always thought it was: “I’m blue, if I was green I would die.”

Sunshine – Atmosphere

It reminds me of someone pretty darn special.

Changes – 2Pac

It makes you feel GOOD about life – and that 2Pac was a lyrical genius... I can’t believe anyone could be that good.