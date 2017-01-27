Playlist: Exhibition curator Lucy Curtis picks her top 10 tunes
15:07 27 January 2017
Archant
Lucy Curtis is the curator of a new exhibition – to tour Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch, and other venues in the borough – which will tell the story of the Ford Dagenham women who fought for equal rights by going on strike.
Here, Lucy picks her top 10 favourite songs, and explains why she chose them.
Lovely Day – Bill Withers
Instantly transports me back to summertime – feeling hopeful, inspired and ready for life.
A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall – Bob Dylan
It reminds me of good friends doing what we love most in the world.
Black is the Colour – Cara Dillon
It takes me to the Irish countryside.
We Be Burnin’ – Sean Paul
Feel-good song with all your mates around you, dancing and having a knees-up.
Can’t Turn Me Round – The Roots
It’s been covered by so many but this is my favourite cover – I can’t get it out of my head!
I Gotta Get Through This – Daniel Bedingfield
[Reminds me of] watching my sister do her dances in the living room when I was seven years old.
Dancing Queen – ABBA
My mum winning all the really strange competitions in Tenerife, 1997.
I’m Blue – Eiffel 65
Because Kaya (a friend) always thought it was: “I’m blue, if I was green I would die.”
Sunshine – Atmosphere
It reminds me of someone pretty darn special.
Changes – 2Pac
It makes you feel GOOD about life – and that 2Pac was a lyrical genius... I can’t believe anyone could be that good.