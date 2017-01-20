Search

Playlist: Chief executive of charity WYO picks his top 10 songs

16:11 20 January 2017

Diana award winner Kieran Goodwin in his home

This week, Romford’s Kieran Goodwin, chief executive of youth charity World Youth Organisation (WYO) which celebrated its first anniversary, picked his top 10 all-time favourite tunes.

Ebony Sky – Young Fathers Never heard of the group before but I am just addicted to this track. It was released a while back but it is a great tune for the background when I’m working.

Hurricane – MS MR This makes great chill music. Addicted to it currently!

The Strumbellas – Spirits Another great tune. It gets me all happy. A great sing-a-long (if you know the lyrics that is).

Melanie Martinez – Mrs. Potato Head This song has deep lyrics which are so meaningful on the subject of social expectations and how beauty is pain. However, it is not – everyone is beautiful the way they are without cosmetic surgery and make-up.

Angel Haze – Battle Cry This is some awesome rapping from Angel Haze.

Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You This song has only been released recently but it is such raw talent at its best, from Ed Sheeran! Perfect music for the gym or going running.

Sia – Unstoppable This is motivational music at its best. It’s all in the title. Who doesn’t like Sia? She is an incredible vocalist and songwriter.  This song will give you that extra energy you need to complete a work assignment or essay deadline for university!

Ed Sheeran – Castle On the Hill Upbeat and energetic. Good-feeling music. It’s been a while since Mr Sheeran has released something but this new track has definitely done him justice for the silence.

The Chainsmokers – Paris

It gets you in the mood for a holiday, that’s how it makes me feel when I listen!

Eagle-Eye Cherry – Save Tonight

It’s an old song but still amazing. Gets me in the rocky mood when working. This song always reminds me of skiing, as I listened to it non-stop when I was on the slopes or going up the gondolas.

