Plans to improve pedestrian access to Harold Wood station proposed

Plans to improve pedestrian access at Gubbins Lane junction aim to enable commuters to walk safely to Harold Wood station Google Street View

Plans to improve pedestrian access to a busy road and a station have been proposed thanks to new funding.

Havering Council has launched a consultation to create easier pedestrian access to Gubbins Lane, Harold Wood.

This comes after the council received funding from Transport for London (TFL).

The project aims to ensure commuters can walk safely to and from Harold Wood station, which will be served by Crossrail, and create level crossing points.

Plans include continuing the footway access and reducing the side of the kerb at the junction with the Ingrebourne Centre car park.

The kerb radius will also be reduced to four metres and flat top humps will be installed at the junctions between Gubbins Lane and Chelsworth Drive, The Drive, Oak Road, Saxon Close and Rosslyn Avenue.

At The Ridgeway, the junction will be altered so that vehicles will enter the road from the southern junction and exit it from the northern one.

These plans are indicative and the consultation period ends on January 20 before being discussed by the council committee on February 7.

Visit here for the details of the plans and you can contact project engineer Nicola Childs on 01708 433103 with any questions.