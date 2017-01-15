Search

Photo exhibition in Romford hope to encourage residents to pick up a camera

10:00 15 January 2017

Sylvia Williams, Andy Brett, Lin Wilcox, Dick Williams, Deputy Mayor Cllr. Linda van den Hende, Dave Wilcox, Steven Deer, Alf Ellis, JeffOliver. Picture Jeff Oliver photography

Jeff Oliver photography

Whether it was intentional or by complete accident, most of us have taken a selfie at some point in our lives.

Boatman at the Taj Mahal by Dave WilcoxBoatman at the Taj Mahal by Dave Wilcox

The remnants of these self portraits generally fester on social media or wither and collect in phone storage, to silently die on your SD card.

While there is nothing wrong with a selfie or two – just take a look at our reporters’ Facebook and Twitter accounts – it can never compare to the raw sensory experience of seeing a glossy photo in real life.

Yes it is more delicate and can be smudged with grubby fingers (through you probably shouldn’t be touching them in an exhibition setting) but there is something so utterly beautiful about beholding a tangible product, rather then casting your peeps on a fractured tablet screen that was dropped two months ago that you haven’t gotten round to repairing.

Upminster Camera Club is exhibiting 40 pictures, captured by its members, which depict a number of scenes including wildlife, portraits, buildings and macro images.

Barnards Farm by Dick WilliamsBarnards Farm by Dick Williams

Held at Havering Museum, High Street, Romford, until March 25, visitors can visually feast on four walls of stunning shots and captivating canvases.

For those who can’t bear to be out of technology’s reach for too long, or need to break into the real world slowly, there will also be a 50-inch TV on display with a loop of members’ photographs.

And if you visit on January 28, at 2pm, you can also see an audio-visual show about the exhibition.

“Everybody takes photos on their mobiles nowadays and you can take some really great pictures,” said committee member Andrew Brett.

Cllr Linda van den Hende chatting to some of the members of the camera club. Picture Jeff Oliver PhotographyCllr Linda van den Hende chatting to some of the members of the camera club. Picture Jeff Oliver Photography

“The object of the exhibition is to encourage people to take photos and enjoy it.”

The club is showcasing colour and black and white images from novice members, expert members and everybody in-between.

“The exhibition contains a mix of abilities across lots of genres,” added Andrew.

“We wanted to give everybody the chance to show their work and show visitors what can be achieved with a camera.”

Can I Tweet by Andy LaingCan I Tweet by Andy Laing

The club is also opening its doors, or should that be shutters, to new members and said it is an extremely friendly club”.

“We have superb talent in the advance group and we want to encourage people to come along and improve their skills,” Andrew told the Recorder.

“We are a welcoming club and the people at the top of their game help the people just starting out.”

As well as regular meetings, the club also has a plethora of guest speakers and expert talks throughout the year on a range of photo-related topics.

White Pelican by Gordon BramhamWhite Pelican by Gordon Bramham

There are several different tiers of membership, starting at £12 annually for students, £35 for those retired and a £42 standard rate, but newcomers can come along to the first few sessions for free.

To find out more about the free exhibition (audio show £3.50) visit upminstercameraclub.org.uk.

