Search

Advanced search

Updated

Passer-by tells of how she stopped to help after explosion at Hornchurch flats

23:08 23 January 2017

A passer-by tells of her experience at the explosion earlier today.

A passer-by tells of her experience at the explosion earlier today.

Sam Brown

A passer-by speaks to the Recorder about her initial reaction to try and help those in need after the explosion.

Comment

A 24-year-old woman from Basildon, who wishes to remain anonymous, says she heard a “massive bang” when approaching the traffic lights near where the incident took place in Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch.

She said: “We heard a massive bang and what sounded like something metal hitting the side of our van.

“At first, our thought was that I had run over one of the metal roadwork signs but I then looked in my rear view mirror and noticed the guy behind had stopped and was out of his car.

“I thought maybe he had hit us so we got out of the van to see what had happened and there was glass everywhere.

“The car behind had smashed windows and if the parts had hit the wrong place, I’m pretty sure someone would have been seriously injured.”

The 24-year-old soon realised the seriousness of the situation when she saw people exiting the block of flats.

She said: “We decided we were going to try and help out in anyway we could and went to talk to the people leaving the building to see if anyone was trapped as we had tools with us and could have assisted with breaking doors if needs be.

“It seemed everyone was out of the building according to a resident so we focussed on blocking the oncoming traffic to ensure no one else could come down the road except emergency services who quickly turned up.”

“My initial reaction was shock.

“It was hard to take in that the front of the building was just crumbling away.”

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Updated: Passer-by tells of how she stopped to help after explosion at Hornchurch flats

Yesterday, 23:08 Hayley Anderson
A passer-by tells of her experience at the explosion earlier today.

A passer-by speaks to the Recorder about her initial reaction to try and help those in need after the explosion.

Updated: “It was terrifying”: Residents tell of explosion and fire at Hornchurch flats

Yesterday, 21:32 Lindsay Jones
Scenes from the explosion. Picture: Alison Braun

One man tells how he saw injured people fleeing and cars hit by debris

Updated: Four people treated at scene of the Hornchurch explosion

Yesterday, 20:36 Hayley Anderson
Scene of explosion. Picture: Alison Braun

Four people have been treated for injuries following the explosion at the block of flats.

Updated: Scene from Hornchurch block of flats explosion

Yesterday, 19:13 Hayley Anderson
Scenes from the explosion. Picture: Alison Braun

Fire engines and ambulances can be seen lining Gallows Corner in these pictures taken at the scene of the explosion.

Breaking News: Emergency services called to explosion at Hornchurch block of flats

Yesterday, 18:05 Hayley Anderson
Emergency services have been alerted to an explosion at a block of flats in Hornchurch.

Residents are in the process of being evacuated from a block of flats following an explosion.

Gallery: Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony held to pay respects

Yesterday, 17:00 Hayley Anderson
Holocaust Memorial Day service. Picture: Mark Sepple

It was a time for reflection and to remember those who lost their lives during the Holocaust at a special service.

Lee Rigby murderer Michael Adebolajo demands £20k compensation after ‘prison scuffle’

Yesterday, 15:19 Chloe Farand
Michael Adebolajo Picture: Metropolitan Police

A Romford murderer, who killed soldier Lee Rigby, is seeking £20,000 compensation for losing two teeth.

Enjoy a fun night out at the Mayor of Havering’s Charity Variety Show

Yesterday, 12:26 Hayley Anderson
The mayor of Havering with Store Room Youth Theatre, who will be performing at the variety show, during their rehearsals for the London's New Year's Day Parade.

Enjoy entertainment from the community while supporting good causes at the Mayor of Havering’s Charity Variety Show.

Breaking News

Emergency services called to explosion at Hornchurch block of flats

Yesterday, 18:05
Emergency services have been alerted to an explosion at a block of flats in Hornchurch.

Residents are in the process of being evacuated from a block of flats following an explosion.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Breaking News: Emergency services called to explosion at Hornchurch block of flats

Emergency services have been alerted to an explosion at a block of flats in Hornchurch.

Updated: Scene from Hornchurch block of flats explosion

Scenes from the explosion. Picture: Alison Braun

Updated: “It was terrifying”: Residents tell of explosion and fire at Hornchurch flats

Scenes from the explosion. Picture: Alison Braun

Updated: Four people treated at scene of the Hornchurch explosion

Scene of explosion. Picture: Alison Braun

Popular Upminster pub set to reopen in March

The Jobbers Rest in Upminster undergoing an extensive modernisation
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now