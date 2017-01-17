Passer-by captures moment car goes up in flames in Collier Row

The fire brigade were called after a car caught fire in Chase Cross Road, Collier Row Picture credit: Derek Higgs Derek Higgs (submitted)

A passer-by has captured the moment a car erupted into flames this afternoon.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire briagde putting out the fire Picture credit: Derek Higgs The fire briagde putting out the fire Picture credit: Derek Higgs

Derek Higgs was driving along Chase Cross Road in Collier Row, when he saw a silver Ford Fiesta go up in flames.

“I came around the corner and had to quickly turn into the bus lane because a car was blazing. The tyres started to explode so I couldn’t get too close,” he said.

The London Fire Brigade were called at 1pm today (Tuesday) and they put down the fire.

There were no injuries.