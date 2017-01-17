Passer-by captures moment car goes up in flames in Collier Row
14:30 17 January 2017
Derek Higgs (submitted)
A passer-by has captured the moment a car erupted into flames this afternoon.
Derek Higgs was driving along Chase Cross Road in Collier Row, when he saw a silver Ford Fiesta go up in flames.
“I came around the corner and had to quickly turn into the bus lane because a car was blazing. The tyres started to explode so I couldn’t get too close,” he said.
The London Fire Brigade were called at 1pm today (Tuesday) and they put down the fire.
There were no injuries.