Paper review podcast: Ilford regeneration, alcohol crime in Havering and past lives in South Woodford.

18:15 03 February 2017

Reporters Beth Wyatt and Ellena Cruse joined Time FM’s Steve Allen for this week’s paper review.

First to be discussed was the regeneration of Ilford, and the hopes for a town centre university.
The trio talked about whether a university was needed and what could be done to improve the area.

Next up was the news that alcohol fuelled crime will be targeted in Havering.

The idea of booze-free bars was spoken about and Beth and Steve discussed whether the concept would appeal to teenagers.

And finally Ellena shared her experience of being put into a deep trance and revisiting her past life with regression therapist Nicolas Aujula
