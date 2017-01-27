Paper review podcast: Hornchurch explosion, Charlie Katyauripo and Havering’s solar park U-turn

Time FM Steve Allen. Archant

Reporters Hayley Anderson and Matthew Clemenson joined Time FM’s Steve Allen for this week’s paper review to discuss the Hornchurch explosion and the week’s other stories.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This week’s biggest story was, of course, the explosion that saw a number of people living in a block of flats taken to hospital.

The trio talked through Hayley’s four pages of coverage in this week’s Romford Recorder.

Next up was the news that 16-year-old Charlie Kutyauripo’s murderer, who stabbed him to death at a Woodford Bridge birthday party last year, had been sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment.

And finally, Steve, Hayley and Matt discussed the news protesters had been successful in forcing Havering Council to rethink plans to build a solar park in Dagnam Park.

For all the hottest news from across Redbridge and Havering be sure to tune into Time FM’s local paper review at 2pm on Fridays.