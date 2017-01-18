Overground service between Romford and Upminster suspended

Upminster Station Archant

There is no service between Romford and Upminster after the only train on the line broke down.

The Overground line between Romford and Upminster is suspended until approximately 10.30am this morning.

For live updates about the line, you can follow #RomfordUpminster on Twitter.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience delays in completing your journey today. Keep your ticket and visit the National Rail website for more information.