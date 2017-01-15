Organisers ‘really disappointed’ as one of the UK’s most successful air shows will no longer be held in Havering

Chairman Colin Tebb has expressed his disappointment about having to leave Upminster.

A long-standing successful air show which drew in thousands of people will not be staged in the borough for the first time in ten years this summer.

The Essex Military and Flying Machines (HMVA) which has wowed spectators for a decade at Damyns Hall, Upminster, will be moving to Maldon, Essex this August.

Chairman of the HMVA Colin Webb is sad to be leaving the air field in Damyns Hall and says the move is due to the cost of complying with new regulations and lack of event setup days.

“It’s really disappointing to make this decision and finish in the way we are as the last ten years have been very successful,” Colin said.

“We started with 10 or 20 vehicles and a few hundred people through the door but we have managed to turn it from nothing to one of the biggest air shows in the UK.”

New safety requirements for organisers imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) last year mean it would no longer be “financially feasible” in Upminster.

Insurance costs have more than doubled for organisers of shows across the country following the Shoreham air crash in 2015 when a vintage Hawker Hunter jet crashed on to the A27 in West Sussex, killing 11.

“This is our hobby, it is not a job and there is so much risk involved now,” Colin added.

“We have calculated it would cost about £12,000 for us to put on the show and that is before we bought any aircraft.

“Without an air show we have struggled to think of a reason why to stay at an air field.”

Other regulations introduced such as increasing the display line mean it would reduce the view that spectators had of any potential show.

However, organisers are now “looking forward to a positive future” and will be hosting the show in Maldon on August 12 and 13.

Colin said: “We would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the past and sincerely hope that this support will continue as we work to make the Military and Flying Machines Show better than ever before.”