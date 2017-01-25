Search

Noak Hill sports hub opens after £3.5million investment

17:00 25 January 2017

Noak Hill Sports Complex opened on Monday

Havering Council

Havering Council

A new sports centre opened its doors this week following a multi-million investment plan.

Noak Hill Sports Complex, Noak Hill Road, welcomed its first users on Monday.

The £3.5million sports centre includes a full size 3G artificial turf football pitch, a multi-use games area which has four floodlit tennis courts and can be used for netball, basketball and five-a-side football.

A sports hall, a dance studio, a function suite and treatment rooms are also available to visitors.

The facility is managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Havering Council and will become the home to Havering Disabled Sports ‘Association (HDSA) Clubhouse.

A new café and bar are also open on site.

An activity programme and a children’s party option will be made available to residents.

Cabinet member for culture and community engagement Cllr Melvin Wallace said: “We are committed to improving the health and wellbeing of our communities and we’re delivering this by investing in sporting and leisure facilities across the borough, like the 3G artificial football pitch which has already been in use this week.”

“I encourage all residents to make full use of the facilities available at Noak Hill sports complex.”

Everyone Active manager Steve Cox said: “We are committed to ensure Havering residents have access to the very best affordable facilities possible.

“This brand-new sports complex means that we are able to offer the local community a greater choice of activities, and we hope to see many people coming to try out the new facilities in February.”

Read Now