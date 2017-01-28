No reported injuries as blaze rips through former Romford nightclub

Six fire engines were sent out to tackle the fire in South Street last night. Archant

An investigation is underway to discover the cause behind a fire which started in a former Romford nightlcub.

The fire in the shut down Voodoo nightclub.

Emergency services were called to the shut down Voodoo nightclub in South Street, Romford, at 7.05pm last night.

Six fire engines and two specialist appliances were despatched by the London Fire Brigade to tackle the blaze.

Numerous premises nearby were evacuated as a precaution and thankfully there is no reports on any injuries.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control by 9pm after police cordoned off South Street to people.

Pictures that emerged on social media suggest the former nightclub sustained a lot of damage.

Enquiries continue to establish the cause.