Networking group for business women launched in Upminster

Deputy Mayor Cllr Linda Van Den Hende joined business women from around the borough at the Biz'ee Women networking event. Tina Wing

A networking event for businesswomen launched on Thursday to help budding start-ups and established businesses build their brands.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Biz’ee Women networking has been offering support, advice and friendship to “mumpreneurs” and all women in business in Essex

since 2012.

Julie Wedge – owner of Hornchurch florists the Flower Shed – has been a member since October and enjoyed seeing her business grow.

“Biz’ee Women has been invaluable to me and my business,” she said.

“I am so impressed with the network. I have made many new connections and have gained support, encouragement and knowledge from them all. I can’t recommend it enough.”

The organisation, which meets monthly at Top Meadow Golf Club, Fen Lane, Upminster at 10am and costs £7 per meeting, also celebrated its fifth birthday.

Founder Sharon Hawkins said: “As a business owner I experienced first-hand the difficulties involved in juggling a business with family life.

“Sharing problems and successes with other women entrepreneurs can help give you the confidence to take your business to the next level.”

The group meets on the last Thursday of every month.

Visit bizeewomen.co.uk for more information.