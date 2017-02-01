Search

Mum inspired by her daughter to pursue a career opens Collier Row dog grooming business

13:30 01 February 2017

Dog having a bath at new dog grooming business which opened up at Collier Row. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ellie Hoskins

Fancy treating your lovable canine to a wash and blow dry? Or to a new sparkly collar?

Well look no further than Paige’s Poochie Parlour which opened its doors in Collier Row Road, Collier Row, at the weekend.

Owner Jessica Chandler, 27, of Hornchurch, welcomed guests to her dog grooming and boutique business which sits at the back of craft shop Nanny Twinkles, on Saturday where her four-legged clients were given a discounted first treatment.

She said: “It actually went really well, it was great to see families coming in with their pets.

“We’re already looking very busy for this week too so feeling pretty happy and a lot less stressed knowing that it’s all up and running now.”

Jessica, who set up the first branch of Paige’s Poochie Parlour in 2013 in Romford, was inspired to take on the challenge of setting up her own businesses by her 11-year-old daughter Paige.

She even made it to the final 36 of last year’s BBC1 show The Apprentice.

“I decided to open up the first shop because when I used to take my dogs to the groomers, they didn’t enjoy it because they had to be tied up to make it easier for the person grooming them.

“But why would you want to take your pet to somewhere they don’t like? I wanted to make the whole procession a bit more enjoyable so we don’t do that.

“When you’re a young mum, you can go either way you can just try and do what you can or you can push yourself and that’s what I wanted to do so I knew I would be able to provide for her.

“She made me want to do better for both of us.

“The Apprentice was a great opportunity and the fact I made it to the top 36 out of thousands of people was amazing.”

A coffee morning was also held on the day of the shop’s opening where children could meet Cinderella and help to raise money for mental health charity Havering Mind.

Jessica says her next plan is to open up her own children’s nursery in the borough.

“I must have a lot of patience if I want to work with both animals and children!”

