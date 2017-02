More travel woe for commuters with no trains running between Romford and Upminster

There is no service between Romford and Upminster until 11.15am Archant

Commuters have been left stranded on platforms once again this morning due to a faulty train.

National Rail has said there will be no trains running between Romford and Upminster until 11.15am.

Tickets are being accepted on bus routes.

Passengers are advised to check the National Rail website before travelling and use alternative routes if necessary.