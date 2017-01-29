More than 700 objections and just 10 letters of support for £250,000 town centre development

View of how Market House would look from the western end of the Market Place. Archant

A major regeneration project aimed at “halting the decline” of the historic Romford Market has received 702 objections, a report has revealed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It comes just two days before councillors are set to decide on plans for a £250,000 Market House building.

The Transport for London funded project would house a restaurant with a roof terrace for customers.

The proposal is part of a £220m London-wide project funded by TfL to improve transport, town centre and public space improvements.

Among the hundreds of objections, issues raised include the harm to the quality of the environment, the lack of need for a restaurant and concerns about the development failing.

However, leader of the council Roger Ramsey believes the building could act as a “focal point” within the town after Havering received advice from other successful markets in the country.

Andrew Curtin, of the Romford Civic Society, said: “It’s unprecedented and remarkable for the middle of Romford, given that the consultation was over a very brief time over Christmas and the New Year when most people are focused on other things.

“Applications in the middle of Romford only tend to normally attract one or two comments I’m afraid.

“So it seems to show very strong local opinion against the location proposed for this building.”

The council’s regulatory services committee will decide on whether to approve the plans on Thursday evening.

Make sure to follow the Recorder for the decision.