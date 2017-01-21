Search

Advanced search

Modern take on The Crucible to be performed at Queen’s Theatre

12:00 21 January 2017

Charlie Condou and Victoria Yeates in The Crucible

Charlie Condou and Victoria Yeates in The Crucible

Alessia Chinazzo

You may not think a play written in the ‘50s about witch trials in the 17th century would have much in common with today’s audiences.

Comment

However, with the political hysteria over the past year due to issues such as Brexit and the US election leaving people divided, Arthur Miller’s The Crucible remains as significant today as it was 60 years ago.

A new version of the play, directed by Douglas Rintoul, will be heading to Queen’s Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, in February, and promises to be an exciting and modern take on the infamous tale.

Published in the 1950s, and inspired by the paranoia of McCarthyism in the US at the time, The Crucible is set in 1692 and focuses on the notorious Salem witch trials.

Charlie Condou, playing Rev Hale, has been re-familiarising himself with the story after first reading it at school. He believes many of the themes are still relevant.

“It’s one of those plays that most people study at school. I’ve been getting more familiar with it as I look into it now,” said the Unforgotten and Coronation Street actor.

“It’s interesting because it was written about the Salem witch trials but of course it was written about McCarthyism in the United States.

“It does resonate with modern-day audiences and looking at America with Trump and living in the era of post-truth, that’s the point of the play – that’s what I find interesting.

“One of the great things about the play is from the start the audience know its history. They know its young girls that have got into trouble and fabricated something. It’s post-truth.”

Victoria Yeates (Call the Midwife) plays Elizabeth Proctor – something which has been an ambition of hers for many years – and spoke of her excitement at returning to the stage.

“I’m so excited, it’s one of my favourite plays, I’ve always wanted to play Elizabeth Proctor and Douglas is an amazing director.

“I haven’t done a play for five years. I used to mainly just do back-to-back theatre and then I wanted to do more TV work.

“I’m kind of nervous about everything, it’s like riding a bike again – hopefully I’ll just slip back in and remember. I miss how collaborative it is, it’s really different. When you do a theatre you’re in a company.

“Also every night listening to that person and responding in a different way, it’s immediate and you’ve got this direct approach. It’s a real conversation with the audience and gives you immediate feedback.”

Both actors said they were excited about working with Douglas, whose production of Made in Dagenham proved wildly popular with audiences, and said people won’t be disappointed with his interpretation.

“Everybody is going to find something to connect to when they watch,” said Victoria. “It’s one of those shows everyone can come to and have exciting and interesting conversations afterwards.”

The Crucible runs from February 17 to March 11. Call 01708 443333 or visit queens-theatre.co.uk.

Keywords: United States America

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Modern take on The Crucible to be performed at Queen’s Theatre

12:00 Niall Joyce
Charlie Condou and Victoria Yeates in The Crucible

You may not think a play written in the ‘50s about witch trials in the 17th century would have much in common with today’s audiences.

Travel through time as Romford exhibition documents the police’s history since 1829

10:00 Ryan Tute
Marion James and reporter Ryan Tute discussing the work that went into getting everything together. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

People have the chance to delve deep into the police’s archives following the launch of a new exhibition featuring some never-before-seen documents and artefacts.

Charlie Kutyauripo stabbing: Brother tells murderer ‘I feel sorry for you’

Yesterday, 17:31 Ralph Blackburn
Dennis Kutyauripo, 22, says he

The older brother of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death by his former friend, has said he “feels sorry” for the killer.

Havering children’s services director remains optimistic despite Ofsted criticism

Yesterday, 17:00 Ann-Marie Abbasah
From left, Havering Council's head of clinical practice Dave Tapsell, director of children's services Tim Aldridge, and Robert South head of care resources

Despite Ofsted inspectors rating a vulnerable children’s service as requiring improvement, its department head remains optimistic.

Man robbed at knifepoint outside Rainham Tesco

Yesterday, 16:50 Hayley Anderson
A man was robbed at knifepoint earlier today outside Tesco Extra, Rainham. Picture: Havering MPS Twitter

A man is in police custody after a male was robbed at knifepoint.

Playlist: Chief executive of charity WYO picks his top 10 songs

Yesterday, 16:11 Hayley Anderson
Diana award winner Kieran Goodwin in his home

This week, Romford’s Kieran Goodwin, chief executive of youth charity World Youth Organisation (WYO) which celebrated its first anniversary, picked his top 10 all-time favourite tunes.

Charlie Kutyauripo stabbing: Teen found guilty of murdering former friend from Collier Row

Yesterday, 15:01 Ralph Blackburn
Charlie Kutyauripo, 16, was murdered in Woodford Bridge. Photo: @MostAuthentic

A 17-year-old boy was today convicted of stabbing his former friend to death outside a birthday party, just over a year after the incident.

Big fundraising effort puts a smile on childrens’ faces in Queen’s Hospital ward

Yesterday, 14:30 Ryan Tute
Harry and some of the toys he donated with Michelle Fitzgibbons and the mascot of Romford Shopping Hall, Roary.

An 87-year-old avid stamp collector and a big ‘Dulux’ dog were to thank for a big bundle of toys being donated to children in hospital.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Havering College’s Harold Hill campus to be sold to ease financial pressures

Havering College of Further and Higher Education Quarles campus in Harold Hill

Havering police call for help to identify man after burglary at Romford’s dog track

Havering Police is appealing for help to identify this man following a burglary at Romford dog track stadium

Help find man missing from Havering

Steven Wilson-Storey, 53, was last seen in Havering. Photo: Havering MPS

Passer-by captures moment car goes up in flames in Collier Row

The fire brigade were called after a car caught fire in Chase Cross Road, Collier Row Picture credit: Derek Higgs

Brazen thief breaks into family home and steals car while owners sleep

Picture of the Range Rover stolen in Collier Row last Friday.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now