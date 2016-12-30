Missing cat found in Romford wrapped in duct tape

A veterinary centre is searching for the owner of a cat who was found with his face wrapped in duct tape.

The ginger male cat was found in the early hours of Thursday in the Romford area with his mouth and nose partly obstructed by the tape.

Oliver Duprey, a vet at Medivet Southend where the cat is being looked after, said: “He was very stressed and it was clearly a malicious thing, the night vet said there was no way it was accidental - it was clearly a malicious attempt.

“It was not completely obstructing the respiration but it was making it difficult to breathe.

“The cat’s very very nice so he was given some pain relief and sedative to calm him down. He was pretty easy.

“If he hadn’t been found by the people that brought him in we don’t know what would have happened, it was a nasty one.

“The cat’s very well here He’s completely clinically normal now, we’d like to reunite him with his owner.”

The cat has been neutered, is litter trained and very friendly with people.

If you are the owner of the cat, or know who is, call Medivet Southend on 01702 526 666.