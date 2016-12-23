Massive fly-tip once again found in Little Gerpins Lane, Upminster

Fly-tip in Little Gerpins Lane, Upminster. Sacha Richards (Upminster Facebook group)

Fly-tippers have once again striked as a mountain of waste was discovered this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fly-tip in Little Gerpins Lane, Upminster. Fly-tip in Little Gerpins Lane, Upminster.

Piles of wood, bricks and old carpet were found in Little Gerpins Lane, Upminster, were found by residents.

Mountains of rubbish have been found at the same spot several times throughout the year.

The fly-tip has been reported to the council and arrangements are now being made to remove the debris.