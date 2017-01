Man with head injury missing from Queen’s Hospital, Romford

Hamid Ahmadi is missing from Queen's Hopsital with a head injury Havering MPS Twitter

A man suffering from a head injury is missing from Queen’s Hospital.

Hamid Ahmadi was admitted to Queen’s Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford, but has gone missing.

If anyone sees him, they should contact the police on 999 and refer to case number 2141/17.