Man who allegedly had sex with a drain cover remanded into custody

14:32 06 February 2017

A drain cover.

A drain cover.

Archant

A man who allegedly had sex with a drain cover was remanded into custody today.

Florin Grosu, 33, of Yew Tree Gardens, Romford, was charged on Thursday January 19 with indecent exposure, outraging public decency and criminal damage.

Mr Grosu, plead not guilty to the offences at Barkingside Magistrates Court and was remanded into custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, March 6.

The offences relate to an incident on Tuesday January 17.

Mr Grosu, who failed to attend a hearing at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court last week, was arrested on Saturday.

Updated: Man who allegedly had sex with a drain cover remanded into custody

