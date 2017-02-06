Man who allegedly had sex with a drain cover arrested

A man who allegedly had sex with a drain cover is to appear in court today.

Florin Grosu, 33, of Yew Tree Gardens, Romford, was charged on Thursday January 19 with indecent exposure, outraging public decency and criminal damage.

The offences relate to an incident on Tuesday January 17.

Mr Grosu was bailed to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court last week but failed to attend.

A warrant for his arrest was issued and police arrested him on Saturday.