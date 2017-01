Man robbed at knifepoint outside Rainham Tesco

A man was robbed at knifepoint earlier today outside Tesco Extra, Rainham. Picture: Havering MPS Twitter Havering MPS Twitter

A man is in police custody after a male was robbed at knifepoint.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A suspect armed with a large kitchen knife robbed another man of his bag outside Tesco Extra, Bridge Road, Rainham, today at 12.50pm.

The suspect was stopped and searched by officers who were on patrol nearby when they were called to the scene.

He is now in custody at Romford police station.