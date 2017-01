Man found dead after police force entry into Harold Hill home

Straight Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Police are dealing with an “unexplained death” after a 40-year-old man was found dead in a home.

Officers were called to Straight Road, Harold Hill, at 4.50pm on Monday after a man was reported to have collapsed inside.

Police had to force entry to gain access but sadly the 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A report will be compiled for the coroner.

Enquires continue.