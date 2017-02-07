Man arrested in Gallows Corner on suspicion of kidnap

Met Police Archant

A man was arrested this morning whilst he was sitting in his car stuck in rush hour traffic.

Officers from the Met’s Trident and gang crime command and armed officers assisted Cambridgeshire Police in carrying out the road traffic stop in the A127/Southend Arterial Road, Gallows Corner, at 7.50am.

A spokesman for the Met said: “One of the male occupants in the car was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.”

No further details are available at this time.