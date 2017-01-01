Magician praises manager for helping people make their weight disappear

Stephen Mullhern and Claire Keen Archant

The manager of a local dieting group has been told she has the magic touch for helping people lose weight by a celebrity magician.

Claire Keen, who manages all the Romford Slimming World branches, got the chance to meet Catchphrase presenter, Stephen Mulhern, at the annual Slimming World Awards, in Birmingham, and he was clearly impressed by her work.

“So many slimmers talked about how their weight loss has allowed them to start really living and be the people that they always dreamed of being – doing things they previously thought they couldn’t, from running for miles to playing with their children and grandchildren,” said Stephen. “So people like Claire who run and manage the groups are clearly very important.”

Whilst Claire came in for a lot of praise she insisted it was all down to the efforts of the members she tries to support.

“I couldn’t be prouder of all of the members in Romford,” said Claire. “They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more.

“Every week I feel so lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent all of the Slimming World groups in Romford when I met Stephen.

“Meeting him has re-inspired me and now I feel super motivated to support even more people in Romford to lead healthier, happier lives in 2017.”

