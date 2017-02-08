Lucky escape for drivers in six car collision in Harold Wood
Archant
A few drivers will be thanking their lucky stars this morning after escaping from a collision involving several vehicles last night.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called yesterday at 7.43pm to reports of a collision between six cars on Colchester Road, Harold Wood.
Nobody was trapped in the crash and there have been no reported injuries.
A spokesman for the LFB said: “The incident was over for the Brigade at 8.11pm. Two fire engines and a fire rescue unit from Harold Hill, Hornchurch and East Ham fire stations attended the scene.”