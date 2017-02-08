Search

Advanced search

Lucky escape for drivers in six car collision in Harold Wood

11:26 08 February 2017

Two fire engines were sent to the scene.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene.

Archant

A few drivers will be thanking their lucky stars this morning after escaping from a collision involving several vehicles last night.

Comment

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called yesterday at 7.43pm to reports of a collision between six cars on Colchester Road, Harold Wood.

Nobody was trapped in the crash and there have been no reported injuries.

A spokesman for the LFB said: “The incident was over for the Brigade at 8.11pm. Two fire engines and a fire rescue unit from Harold Hill, Hornchurch and East Ham fire stations attended the scene.”

Keywords: Harold Hill Harold Wood London Fire Brigade

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Updated: Two men rescued from Hornchurch house fire die in hospital

11:53 Ann-Marie Abbasah
A firefighter and police officer outside the property in Laburnum Avenue, Hornchurch, the scene of a fire. Photo: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Two men who were rescued from a blaze at a house on Monday, have died in hospital.

Romford man, 67, opens up about loneliness in revealing BBC Radio 4 appeal

44 minutes ago Ryan Tute
Don Adams told his story as part of the Friends of the Elderly’s appeal.

A 67-year-old has hailed a charity’s work after he suddenly slipped into isolation following his retirement from work.

Romford town centre pub to close for a month as it undergoes £300,000 makeover

13:07 Ryan Tute
Artist impression of the external work expected.

A popular night time boozer is set to be boosted by a £300,000 transformation.

Poll: House of Commons set to make final votes on the Brexit Bill

10:55 Ann-Marie Abbasah
The European Union flag in front of Big Ben, as MPs get set to make their final votes on the Brexit bill. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire/PA Images.

As MPs get set to make their final votes on the Brexit bill the Recorder want to know what the views of the people of Havering.

More travel woe for commuters with no trains running between Romford and Upminster

09:52 Ryan Tute
There is no service between Romford and Upminster until 11.15am

Commuters have been left stranded on platforms once again this morning due to a faulty train.

Cabinet member calls on councillors to back multi-million pound regeneration plans

07:00 Niall Joyce
Cllr Damian White

Plans for a multi-million pound investment for 12 sheltered housing schemes will be discussed at tonight’s council cabinet meeting.

Lucky escape for drivers in six car collision in Harold Wood

11:26 Niall Joyce
Two fire engines were sent to the scene.

A few drivers will be thanking their lucky stars this morning after escaping from a collision involving several vehicles last night.

Another Lloyds Bank in Havering announces its closure as customers turn to online banking

Yesterday, 17:30 Niall Joyce
LLoyds Bank, in Collier Row Road, will close in May. Pic: PAimages

Another high street bank will be closing its doors for the last time as a result of people turning to online and telephone banking.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Updated: Man who allegedly had sex with a drain cover remanded into custody

A drain cover.

Woman dies in Hornchurch house fire

Two fire engines were sent to the scene.

Man arrested in Gallows Corner on suspicion of kidnap

Police are investigating the shooting

Gallery: Neighbours of Hornchurch house fire speak of their shock

A firefighter and police officer outside the property in Laburnum Avenue, Hornchurch, the scene of a fire. Photo: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Renewed appeal for witnesses after dad-of-three was killed in Gidea Park hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses to fatal hit and run. Picture MET Police.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now