Lucky escape for drivers in six car collision in Harold Wood

Two fire engines were sent to the scene. Archant

A few drivers will be thanking their lucky stars this morning after escaping from a collision involving several vehicles last night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called yesterday at 7.43pm to reports of a collision between six cars on Colchester Road, Harold Wood.

Nobody was trapped in the crash and there have been no reported injuries.

A spokesman for the LFB said: “The incident was over for the Brigade at 8.11pm. Two fire engines and a fire rescue unit from Harold Hill, Hornchurch and East Ham fire stations attended the scene.”