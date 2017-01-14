Search

Long-standing marching band on the lookout for more girls

15:00 14 January 2017

The female-only marching band has performed before audiences across Europe.

A marching band exclusively for young girls and women is starting the year with a drive for new recruits.

The Haverettes All Girls Marching Band performing at Elm Park's 80th birthday celebrations.The Haverettes All Girls Marching Band performing at Elm Park's 80th birthday celebrations.

The Haverettes All Girls Marching Band, whose members range from as young as eight years old up to the age of 25, has performed to audiences across Europe.

Members who have been involved for almost 20 years are now encouraging women of all ages to join for the opportunity to play a traditional musical instrument.

The group, which practises at Redden Court School, Cotswold Road, Harold Wood, is regularly involved in a series of competitions, local fetes, town shows and parades.

Formed in 1965 by Alf and Sylvia Smith, the Haverettes was set up after the parents realised their daughter and other girls could only march behind the Hornchurch Drum and Trumpet Corps as majorettes.

Secretary Lee-Anne Perry has been part of the band for 16 years and is calling on girls to go along and see for themselves the fun they can have.

“If I had not joined then I would not have been to half the places I have had the pleasure of going to,” she said.

“We have about five competitions throughout the year which let us travel across the country and sometimes Europe.”

In 2013, the group had the chance to play before audiences at Disneyland Paris after it was successful in applying to perform for vacationing families.

“I can’t put Paris into words, it was like living in a dream,” said Lee-Anne.

“Not only did we perform in the carnival but we got to go backstage and see how everything worked too.”

The band celebrated its 50th anniversary last year with a big reunion with members, supporters and officers from across the years.

But the Haverettes continues to welcome girls and women of all ages who are interested in learning how to read music and play instruments.

Lee-Anne added: “If you live in the Havering area, want to learn to play a musical instrument and want to meet new friends, then come along and check us out.”

For more information, email blondey1991@hotmail.co.uk.

Keywords: Harold Wood Court School Europe Paris

