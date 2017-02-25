Search

Advanced search

Long-standing Hornchurch theatrical group prepares to stage dark tale of ‘demon barber’ Sweeney Todd

12:00 25 February 2017

The Havering Music Makers' latest show is Sweeney Todd at the Kenneth More Theatre, running from March 2-4. Nick Ford (who plays Sweeney Todd) is photographed here. Picture: Havering Music Makers

The Havering Music Makers' latest show is Sweeney Todd at the Kenneth More Theatre, running from March 2-4. Nick Ford (who plays Sweeney Todd) is photographed here. Picture: Havering Music Makers

Archant

A macabre tale of murder fronted by a barber who uses his snipping skills to deadly effect may not sound like your usual night at the theatre, but it’s music to the ears of a talented theatrical group looking to bring audiences something just a bit different.

Comment
The Havering Music Makers' latest show is Sweeney Todd at the Kenneth More Theatre, running from March 2-4. James Knowles and Katey Callaghan (who play Judge Turpin and Beggar Woman) are photographed here. Picture: Havering Music MakersThe Havering Music Makers' latest show is Sweeney Todd at the Kenneth More Theatre, running from March 2-4. James Knowles and Katey Callaghan (who play Judge Turpin and Beggar Woman) are photographed here. Picture: Havering Music Makers

The Havering Music Makers (HMM) tackled heartwarming classic Annie and swashbuckling comedy The Pirates of Penzance last year, but are kicking off this year’s programme with the sinister Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

A production deemed dark enough for king of gothic fantasy Tim Burton (there was an adaptation in 2007) must be haunting indeed, but fear not as the cast promises plenty of laughs and cracking songs to boot when they take to the Kenneth More Theatre from March 2-4.

Katey Callaghan, 30, stars as the ‘Beggar Woman’, a character who has fallen on much hardship over the years, and provides a key plot twist near the end of the tale.

Katey said of the show: “It’s dark but so good, it has lots of humour.

The Havering Music Makers performing previous show The Likes Of UsThe Havering Music Makers performing previous show The Likes Of Us

“The film’s quite a watered-down version, this goes a lot deeper, so I’d say the show is even darker.”

Sweeney Todd is the brainchild of celebrated composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, creator of Into the Woods and A Little Night Music.

The production, staged in Victorian London, introduces us to Benjamin Barker, a barber living an ordinary, undramatic life until corrupt Judge Turpin frames him for a crime he hasn’t committed and he is deported from the country.

With 15 years to stew over this miscarriage of justice, Barker vows to take his revenge, and returns to London as Sweeney Todd, teaming up with pie shop owner Mrs Lovett, whose produce ends up containing much more unusual meat than beef or chicken...

The Havering Music Makers' latest show is Sweeney Todd at the Kenneth More Theatre, running from March 2-4. Nick Ford and Jackie Lowe (who play Sweeney Todd and Mrs Lovett) are photographed here. Picture: Havering Music MakersThe Havering Music Makers' latest show is Sweeney Todd at the Kenneth More Theatre, running from March 2-4. Nick Ford and Jackie Lowe (who play Sweeney Todd and Mrs Lovett) are photographed here. Picture: Havering Music Makers

For Katey, of Romford, one of the biggest excitements, and hurdles, has been learning the songs.

“We haven’t done a Sondheim show before and his music is known to be very challenging. It’s not very melodic, it’s hard to sing, but when done properly it sounds fantastic.”

HMM, which rehearses at Whybridge Junior School, Blacksmith’s Lane, Hornchurch, was formed in 1975.

An amateur society, it nevertheless boasts plenty of talented professional performers, including Katey, who took a break when starting a family, but “desperately missed being on stage” and has “never looked back” since joining.

Little Shop of Horrors is among the society's previous showsLittle Shop of Horrors is among the society's previous shows

“We go from show to show and people join and they become part of the family,” she said. “It’s so much fun, especially show week, when we’re close, we have a little panic stage! But in the end it all comes together.

“Amateur theatre is a cheaper night at the theatre and still a really good quality show.”

Following this production, HMM will stage Fiddler on the Roof and then a concert, before Anything Goes bursts onto the stage in 2018.

So after four decades, the society shows no signs of slowing down.

The Havering Music Makers' latest show is Sweeney Todd at the Kenneth More Theatre, running from March 2-4. Alan Phelan and George Davis (who play Pirelli and Tobias) are photographed here. Picture: Havering Music MakersThe Havering Music Makers' latest show is Sweeney Todd at the Kenneth More Theatre, running from March 2-4. Alan Phelan and George Davis (who play Pirelli and Tobias) are photographed here. Picture: Havering Music Makers

Sweeney Todd runs from March 2-4 at the Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, Ilford. Call 020 8553 4466 or visit kmtheatre.co.uk.

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Elm Park off-licence under review for selling alcohol to under 18s and links to anti-social behaviour

Yesterday, 19:55 Hayley Anderson

An off-licence has been accused of “totally disregarding its responsibilities” as licensee by selling alcohol to those underage.

Hornchurch children’s charity encourages families to attend ‘inspiring’ International Women’s Day event

Yesterday, 16:38 Beth Wyatt

Children’s charity staff are encouraging families to join them for the return of a popular event celebrating women’s achievements.

Romford company director to climb City of London’s third tallest sky-scrapper despite fear of heights

Yesterday, 13:42 Ann-Marie Abbasah

Despite being scared of heights, a woman is going to great lengths to conquer her fear annd raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

Special forces hero Ant Middleton: I’m not scared of anything apart from being clean shaven

Yesterday, 13:07 Ellena Cruse

With deadly combat skills and an aura oozing masculinity Ant Middleton is a dangerous combination to behold (and that is just from Google images).

Baby unit at Queen’s Hospital Romford receives donation worth thousands Hornchurch pub

Yesterday, 12:50 Ann-Marie Abbasah

A pub has donated thousands to a hospital’s baby unit to say thanks for the care its staff provide children.

Romford doctor to take on London Marathon for children’s charity

Yesterday, 11:16 Niall Joyce

Medical professionals are used to giving out advice on staying fit and healthy but one doctor will walk the walk when she limbers up to run the London Marathon.

Four car collision closes A13 in Rainham causing tailbacks through Dagenham

Yesterday, 07:42 Matthew Clemenson

The A13 out of London was closed for more than an hour this morning following a collision between four vehicles.

Romford road closure causing trouble for businesses

Yesterday, 07:00 Hayley Anderson

A temporary road closure which is due to be made permanent is having an effect on businesses, says a shop which has been open for more than 40 years.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Romford road closure causing trouble for businesses

Hotspots for shoplifting in the borough are revealed as Havering sees a rise in reported cases

Adopted woman appeals for help in finding Havering birth family

On the run with a 19th century fox hunt

Special forces hero Ant Middleton: I’m not scared of anything apart from being clean shaven

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now