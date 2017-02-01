Lloyds Bank to close in May as branch records only 37 regular weekly users

A high street bank will close its doors to customers later this year as more people turn to online and telephone banking.

LLoyds Bank in Station Road, Upminster, will close for good in May as the amount of people using the branch has plummeted.

The bank has insisted 71pc of personal customers in Upminster use other branches and other ways to bank such as online and telephone banking.

The number of counter transactions made by personal customers using the Upminster branch decreased last year by around 23pc and the branch has only 37 regular weekly personal and business customers.

A Lloyds Bank spokesman said: “We have made the difficult decision to close the Upminster branch on May 17. This is because of the changing way customers choose to bank with us, which has resulted in customers using it less often.

“The majority of customers now regularly use alternative branches or use other ways to bank such as online and telephone banking to complete their banking needs.

“We also have another branch close by that allows us to serve the local area.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause and have informed customers of the closest alternative branches.”