Lidl’s plans for new supermarket deferred over Hornchurch town centre traffic flow concerns

Towers Cinema, former Mecca Bingo, High Street, Hornchurch Archant

As the year comes to a close, the saga over the fate of a historic art deco cinema continues.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans to build a new supermarket on the site of the former Mecca Bingo in High Street, Hornchurch, also known as the Towers Cinema, have been deferred by a council committee.

Budget supermarket Lidl, which owns the site, has received permission to demolish the building earlier this year and is hoping to build a new discount store.

Councillors refused to agree to the plans because of concerns over traffic flow in Hornchurch town centre.

The regulatory services committee, which met before Christmas, has urged Lidl to address the issue of traffic to and from the site, which only has one access point.

The committee proposed to introduce a left turn only to enter and leave the store or to install a new set of traffic lights.

The plans will be reviewed by Lidl and will have to be approved by the council committee at a later date.