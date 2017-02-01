LGBT History Month: Thousands of gay men posthumously pardoned for decades old sexual offences

(From left to right) Nevil Hunt the grand nephew, Rachel Barnes the grand niece, and Thomas Barnes the great great nephew of Second World War code breaker Alan Turing, before they handed in a petition at number 10 Downing Street calling for the 49,000 people convicted under British anti-gay laws to be pardoned. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Thousands of gay and bisexual men have been posthumously pardoned for decades old sexual offences in England and Wales.

Named after wartime code-breaker Alan Turing – who was pardoned in 2013 for gross indecency – the Turing Law received Royal Assent under the Policing and Crime Bill yesterday.

This means 49,000 men will be cleared of crimes they would be innocent of today.

People still living and who apply to have their convictions removed, will be granted statutory pardons but many still live in isolation because of the years of stigma and abuse suffered.

Alice Wallace, manager of information and support service charity, Open Doors London (ODL) – said older LGBT people are twice as likely to live alone as their heterosexual peers.

“A big challenge is the older age group not having family members around them because families turned their back on them,” she said.

Older LGBT community members are also three times more likely to have suffered mental health problems and are more reliant on care services.

To combat social isolation, the charity is partnering The Havering LGBT+ Forum, Tapestry Stanton Gate, Mawney Road Romford, which meets on Tuesdays and is aimed specifically at those over 50.

For more details on the social group contact Cllr Alex Donald on 01708341106 or email info@haveringlgbtforum.co.uk.

