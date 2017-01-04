Search

Advanced search

Leading professor and market stallholders add their objections to proposed £250,000 town centre development

07:00 04 January 2017

Where the £250,000 Market House development is proposed to be built. Picture: David Church.

Where the £250,000 Market House development is proposed to be built. Picture: David Church.

Archant

A medieval England expert and market traders are the latest to come forward and raise objections to a proposed major regeneration project.

Comment
Artist impression of what the market building in Market Place will look like.Artist impression of what the market building in Market Place will look like.

It comes after Havering Council submitted plans for a £250,000 Market House building, which will be funded by Transport for London (TfL).

The town centre building would house a restaurant with a roof terrace for customers.

But the council is facing heavy opposition from many concerned about the economical and environmental impact.

Professor Jim Bolton, a Romford resident, is an esteemed author on all things medieval and has also carried out research on histories of the people on the war memorial in St Edward’s Church.

He believes that Market Place is key to remembering the town’s heritage.

“It reminds us constantly of our heritage,” he said.

“Market Place also acts as a lung for a busy and crowded town centre, an open area in which piecemeal development should not be allowed.

“If accepted, it will destroy the unity of the medieval market place; compromise the view of the parish church of St Edward the Confessor, the trees in the graveyard and the late-fifteenth century frontage of Church House.”

Mr Bolton also believes that a dangerous precedent could be set should the project go ahead.

“Once a precedent has been set, other planning applications and buildings will surely follow,” he said.

“There has already been far too much haphazard development in Romford, creating a townscape with no sense of the town’s history.

Caron Webb, who has ran the children and baby wear stall in the market for 20 years, claims not one trader is in favour of the plans.

“We understand something needs to be done going forward to improve the market but please spend the money a bit better.

“The council have held a few meetings with us but no one feels like they are listened to.

“They only seem interested in lining their own pockets, rather than helping us.”

The Romford trader has expressed her desire for a cover across the centre of the market which would provide customers a “more enjoyable shopping experience” during bad weather but she doesn’t remain hopeful.

“I cannot believe the council is planning on constructing any sort of building on the market plain,” Mrs Webb said.

“It really frightens me and saddens me that the council can put forward this plan for anywhere in the market.”

Residents can have their say by contacting the council at planning@havering.gov.uk

Keywords: United Kingdom London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Interactive play about scamming comes to Havering

Yesterday, 17:34 Ellena Cruse
Scene from the School for Scammers. Picture: Theresa Snooks/ ArcTheatre.

From letterbox cons to email swindles, being a victim of a scam can be costly.

Boy finds Collier Row man’s message in a bottle off French coast six years on

Yesterday, 14:42 Chloe Farand
The message found by a Belgium boy in a bottle washed ashore on the French coast

How long would you give a message in a bottle to be found before thinking it has been swallowed by the sea?

Harold Hill teenager murder trial set to start today

Yesterday, 10:06 Ryan Tute
17-year-old Champion Ganda.

The trial of three men accused of stabbing a Harold Hill teenager to death in broad daylight is set to begin at the Old Bailey today.

Leading professor and market stallholders add their objections to proposed £250,000 town centre development

Yesterday, 07:00 Ryan Tute
Where the £250,000 Market House development is proposed to be built. Picture: David Church.

A medieval England expert and market traders are the latest to come forward and raise objections to a proposed major regeneration project.

Harold Hill firefighter bows out after 30 years’ service

Tue, 17:14 Chloe Farand
Woodford fire station watch manager Simon Nelson with the blue watch

Firefighters have paid tribute to their watch manager, who has retired from “the best job in the world” after 30 years of service.

Havering Conservative campaigners slam Mayor of London’s travel fares freeze as a ‘farce’

Tue, 14:40 Chloe Farand and Ryan Tute
Deputy chairman of the Hornchurch and Upminster Conservative Association Harry Barrington-Mountford with Assembly Member Keith Prince and HUCA member Matthew Sutton

The Mayor of London is facing a backlash despite a fare freeze which could benefit around 4.5m journeys a day.

Havering’s Mary Poppins themed float comes seventh in London’s New Year’s Day Parade

Tue, 12:06 Hayley Anderson
Performers and the mayor of Havering on board the borough's float at London's New Year Parade. Picture: Havering College

As many were just climbing into bed after a long night of celebrating the start of 2017, it was lights, camera, action for eager performers who jumped on board a float for London’s New Year’s Day Parade.

Elf brings bag of gifts to children at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, this Christmas

Tue, 12:00 Chloe Farand
Paediatric Emergency Department lead nurse Preetee Ludhor with six-year-old Joe Cross, who had injured his foot falling down the stairs receiving a present from Daniel Curnock

A man, who wasn’t enthusiastic about Christmas said feeling “rewarded” when he donated presents to poorly children in an emergency department.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Police appeal after sexual assault in Hornchurch park on New Year’s Day by teen suspect

Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch.

Exclusive: Job boost for the borough as Co-op reveals six-figure investments in Romford and Upminster

Boost for the borough as the grocer announces openings in 2017. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire.

A127 closed at Gallows Corner junction after four-car crash

The A12 at the Gallows Corner junction with the A127. Picture: Google Maps.

Harold Hill firefighter bows out after 30 years’ service

Woodford fire station watch manager Simon Nelson with the blue watch

Leading professor and market stallholders add their objections to proposed £250,000 town centre development

Where the £250,000 Market House development is proposed to be built. Picture: David Church.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now