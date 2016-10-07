Kiki Dee breaks Romford audience hearts as show postponed

Carmelo Luggeri playing guitar as Kiki Dee entertains an audience with her soulful voice. Hightail

She was set to take a Romford audience on a musical journey but renowned singer Kiki Dee, whose duet with legendary pop star Elton John has stood the test of time, has had to postpone her show.

The singer, together with musical partner Carmelo Luggeri, was set to perform songs going back 50 years at the Brookside Theatre on Saturday.

But the cancellation was forced after Carmelo took ill.

Kiki said: “Unfortunately we have had to postpone the show.”

The show, part of a UK autumn tour, takes audiences on a musical journey from Kiki’s early days as a backing singer for Dusty Springfield, to her own hits Amoureuse and I’ve Got the Music in Me.

It is hoped Kiki will announce a rescheduled date soon.

“People will hear songs from the likes of Kate Bush and Frank Sinatra,” she said.

“It’s very forward thinking, there’s a lot of new material as well. It’s two hours of fun.

“Some songs are quite spiritual, some are quite rocky, it goes everywhere.”

The 69-year-old will also perform her hit Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

“I sing a slowed down version of it. We are an acoustic show, it changes the pathos, it sounds more sensitive. It’s quite fun to sing it that way.

“If you want to hear the original version, I will sing it with you in the bar afterwards.”

Kiki and Carmelo have made several albums together during a 20-year partnership and will include in the set songs from A Place Where I Can Go, their current studio album.

The duo will perform at the theatre in Eastern Road, Romford, from 8pm.

Carmelo’s abilities as a guitarist, composer and producer have taken him on a musical journey that includes several collaborations.

He has worked with stars including former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, Julian Lennon, Paul Rodgers, Chris Rea and Ralph McTell.

An eclectic mix of acoustic guitar, drums, viola and harmonica accentuate Kiki’s soulful voice.

“It’s a musical journey,” said Kiki, who was the first white blue-eyed singer from the UK to sign with Motown’s Tamala Records.

“I turn 70 in March. It’s crazy. I’m going to make hay while the sun shines.”