Exclusive

Job boost for the borough as Co-op reveals six-figure investments in Romford and Upminster

Boost for the borough as the grocer announces openings in 2017. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire. Archant

Romford and Upminster are two areas expected to benefit from a convenience store’s £70m expansion plans.

The Co-op is planning on creating 1,500 jobs by opening 100 stores across the UK with two of those in Havering.

A spokeswoman for Co-op confirmed the stores will be opening in Moray Way, Romford and Upminster Road, Upminster.

The Co-op in Romford is expected to be one of five stores opening in the capital by the end of March.

Stuart Hookins, property portfolio and development director at the Co-op, said: “Whilst other retailers are scaling back their expansion plans, the Co-op continues to open new convenience stores.

“We opened 100 stores in 2016, and we plan to open hundreds more new stores over the next few years.

“We are the fastest growing non-discounter and most frequently visited. Our new stores will ensure even more shoppers can visit the Co-op.”

The Recorder will have specific details for the opening in Romford in a few weeks time.