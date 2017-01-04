Interactive play about scamming comes to Havering

Scene from the School for Scammers. Picture: Theresa Snooks/ ArcTheatre. Theresa Snooks/ ArcTheatre.

From letterbox cons to email swindles, being a victim of a scam can be costly.

But a new interactive play created by Arc Theatre hopes to alert audiences to fraudulent behaviour without lecturing them.

School for Scammers is a 60-minute participation-led dramatisation, which will be performed at Ardleigh House Community Association, Ardleigh Green Road, Ardleigh Green, on January 11.

The play, which was devised in conjunction with the Havering Safer Neighbourhood Board, starts at 1pm and is open to Havering residents.

Charlotte Murphy, Ardleigh House Community Association’s manager, said: “The play gives the local community a fun way to learn about something that is quite serious.

“It’s a one-hour interactive forum theatre and multimedia performance programme for community groups of all ages.

“Using an engaging, participative drama, and a specially-devised quiz to test knowledge and assess learning, the performance is available free-of-charge to selected Havering community groups.”

For more information, call 01708 440660 or email ardleigh-house@sky.com.

Other performances will take place at Thomas Sims Court, Wood Lane, Elm Park, on January 10, and Holsworthy House, Neave Crescent, Harold Hill, on January 12.