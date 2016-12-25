Search

Hundreds pack out Rainham sports centre for RCWA’s biggest show

15:00 27 December 2016

RCWA The Final Flight. Picture: Sarah Barraclough-Hatch

RCWA The Final Flight. Picture: Sarah Barraclough-Hatch

High flying acrobatics, plot twists and championship matches ensured that Havering’s biggest ever wrestling event was an unforgettable occasion.

RCWA The Final Flight

Reloaded Championship Wrestling Alliance’s (RCWA) God Vs Assassin: The Final Flight event on Saturday, December 11, saw more than 400 vocal fans pack out Chaffords Sports Complex, Lambs Lane South, Rainham, to see Will ‘Aerial Assassin’ Ospreay for the last time in an RCWA ring.

Will, who lost out to Chuck Cyrus in the main event for the RCWA British Heavyweight Championship, is heading to the far east next year where he will compete for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The 23-year-old set up RCWA as a teenager with his friends and has seen the company grow from his backyard trampoline to selling out Chaffords.

“I never would have imagined it,” said Will. “I still say to the boys now, I feel like I’m going to wake up from this dream.

“There’s so much that I wanted to tick off my list that I’ve actually done now.

“I hope they can get bigger and bigger, I left on a high and I hope we can do a huge one in 2017.”

The Aerial Assassin’s opponent, Chuck ‘God of War’ Cyrus, was over the moon to be a part of the main event and recalled how far he has come since first stepping into the squared circle.

“My first real show only drew seven people in the audience – that was my first ever paid gig and my third match other than messing about with my friends,” said Chuck.

“I actually walked out to the wrong music, and it was the wrong match. I went out there and walked to get in the ring and the referee said, this isn’t your match and it’s not your music.

“I had to turn around and exit through the fire door – I don’t know why I carried on.”

However, Chuck did carry on and was gob smacked to be main eventing the occasion and even had to take a few moments to himself to steady his nerves.

“For what Saturday was it was such a huge achievement for that company, from not performing in front of anyone, to eventually going to the Methodist Church Hall in Rainham and constantly selling it out to Saturday night.

“The company is growing so big it’s such a huge achievement for all of us backstage and the people behind the promotion – it was hugely emotional for us.

“As soon as we got told, about seven weeks in advance, I’ve had the buzz and nerves building up and on show day I needed 10 minutes for myself to get my head around it.

“I didn’t want to let Will down because I new it was so personal for him - and me as well.”

Off the back of the success of the Final Flight event the RCWA will return to Rainham Methodist Hall for their Valentines Brawl show on February 18.

