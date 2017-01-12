Hornchurch pupils start 2017 in £9.2 million new building

Early Years pupils at Hacton primary Schools in front of their new building Hacton Primary School

New year, new start and new school for pupils, who began 2017 in a start-of-the-art building.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An arerial view of Hacton primary School's new building. An arerial view of Hacton primary School's new building.

After years of planning, staff and pupils at Hacton Primary School held their first lessons in the £9.2 million development.

The school’s new facilities is the result of an initiative by the Department for Education and was one of 261 school across the country to be rebuilt.

Each new classroom is now equipped with an interactive touchscreen.

Demolition of the 1948 buildings will take about nine months to complete and a school field is due to be landscaped on the old school site.

Headteacher Nigel Emes said: “We feel incredibly lucky to have the privilege to educate our pupils in a brand new building. Following our ‘outstanding’ Ofsted judgement last year, we now have a learning environment that matches the high quality education on which Hacton Primary prides itself.

“I’m so proud of how each and every child has settled so calmly into their new surroundings. We look forward to continuing our role in providing a bright future for education in Hornchurch.”