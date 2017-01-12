Hornchurch man admits assaulting revellers at Fiction Romford

Barkingside Magistrates' Court Archant

A man pleaded guilty to attacking two revellers on a festive night out in Fiction nightclub, a court heard today.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Frankie Pearce, 25, of Haynes Road Hornchurch, admitted assaulting partygoers Emmanuel Falula and Airidas Sukys on December 30.

Barkingside Magistrates Court heard that all three men had attended Fiction nightclub in South Street Romford.

Prosecutor, Sara Ashkboos said: “At about 2.45am a friend of Mr Falula approached a woman who pushed him. The friend leaves and Mr Falula seeing what happened to his friend, goes over and said there’s no need to push.”

The woman is then said to have pushed Mr Falula who also walked away.

But he was followed by the woman who called him back when he refused, she called her boyfriend, Mr Pearce.

Miss Ashkboos told the court, an argument ensued and Mr Pearce threw a vessel which caught the eye of Mr Sukys causing it to bleed.

“The object bounced off and hits Mr Falula,” added Miss Ashkboos.

Mr Pearce continued beating both men and he was arrested.

At Romford custody suite, Mr Pearce was also charged for using threatening behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was released on conditional bail and is subject to a 9pm to 6am curfew and is due back at court on February 2 for sentencing.