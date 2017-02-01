Search

Hornchurch job centre among 78 offices nationally earmarked for closure

12:00 01 February 2017

Hornchurch job centre in North Street. Picture: Google Maps.

Hornchurch job centre is due to close and merge with Romford as part of government plans to save £180m.

It is thought the North Street office in Hornchurch will be moved into Main Road, Romford.

A Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) spokesman claimed the government “expected no job losses” in Havering with all staff making the switch.

The DWP insisted the move would employ “under-used” buildings more efficiently.

But the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, which represents DWP staff, warned jobless people will have to travel further to sign on.

The PCS union warned more than one in ten Jobcentres in England, Wales and Scotland was set to close.

The move has come because a 20-year contract for most of the DWP’s 900 sites with property firm Telereal Trillium expires in March 2018.

The DWP has defended the closures by claiming eight out of 10 claims for Jobseeker’s Allowance and 99.6 per cent of applicants for Universal Credit now submit their claims online rather than by visiting job centres.

