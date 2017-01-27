Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch explosion: Terrified couple thrown across room by force of powerful blast

07:00 27 January 2017

Bridge Point, Hornchurch.

Bridge Point, Hornchurch.

Sam Brown

Nothing could have prepared a young couple for the trauma they were about to endure.

Comment

Bobbie Leonard, 24, was sitting watching television with her boyfriend at her Bridge Point flat like any other Monday night when an explosion erupted, throwing them and the sofa across the room as the walls and ceiling fell down around them.

“All of a sudden, we were on the other side of the living room and a 6x4 mirror fell on top of my head,” she said.

“At first I thought a lorry hit the building, the force of the explosion was so strong. All I could see was black smoke and dust.

“We went to go to the front door but there was no hallway, there was just flames and my bedroom and toilet was in the front room so we were trapped.

“I couldn’t see anything, it was so dark and there was this toxic smell in the air. The only light we could see was coming from the flames.

“My boyfriend managed to find a window, smashed something, threw it and got me out of there – it was like a movie.

“I know if he wasn’t there, I 100 per cent would have died.”

On the night of the incident, fellow tenant Darren Lawrence, 47, described how the whole building shook with debris, hitting cars passing by on the A12.

He said: “I was terrified.”

Bobbie stayed with her mum and then her sister for the first couple of nights following the explosion, but has now been moved into a hotel.

She suffered from a back injury and says the incident has left her with nothing but fear.

“I have lost everything, I wasn’t even wearing shoes when we escaped.

“I had stuff from my nan and grandad who passed away that I’ll never get back and I’m devastated.

“It sounds silly but I can’t turn light switches on and I’m scared if I hear strange noises because I think it’s going to happen again.

“The support from friends, family and even people that I don’t know has been phenomenal.

“I just don’t know what I’m going to do now.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Hornchurch explosion: Terrified couple thrown across room by force of powerful blast

07:00 Hayley Anderson
Bridge Point, Hornchurch.

Nothing could have prepared a young couple for the trauma they were about to endure.

Spotlight on Havering shining stars at mayor’s charity show

Yesterday, 16:58 Chloe Farand
Havering Mayor's Variety Show

A dazzling show which raised thousands of pounds for charities in the borough was hailed as a huge success.

Man charged with murder says former friend and co-defendant stabbed Harold Hill teen Champion Ganda

Yesterday, 12:11 Ryan Tute
Champion Ganda, of Harold Hill, was stabbed to death in Forest Gate.

A 21-year-old standing trial for murder says the family of a dead teenager “deserve to know the truth”, nearly four years after he was stabbed to death in broad daylight.

Romford man wanted by court after alleged assault in Newham pub

Yesterday, 10:30 Chloe Farand
Adam Springford is wanted by warrant by Snaresbrook Crown Court

A man is wanted on warrant by a court after he allegedly punched a man outside a pub.

Updated: Action plan designed to tackle Havering’s low Ofsted results

Yesterday, 07:00 Chloe Farand
For secondary schools, Havering ranked 139 out of 152 local authorities  with 57per cent of pupils in good or outstanding schools. Picture credit: PA images

A council committee has been urged to monitor progress of schools in the borough, following disappointing Ofsted results.

Video: Havering Council makes u-turn on Harold Hill solar park proposals

Yesterday, 03:16 Ann-Marie Abbasah
The solar park protest outside Havering Town Hall, Romford, (L to R) Robyn Williamson, 16, dad Stuart Williamson, 39, and friend Brooke Winslow, 16. Picture: Catherine Davison

More than 150 protesters braved the cold in a determined effort to make sure councillors heard their voices loud and clear.

West End concert raises funds for Hornchurch boy’s USA treatment

Wed, 18:30 Chloe Farand
Nathan, 7, undergoing tests at hospital. Picture: Susie Box.

A string of West End stars are holding a concert to raise money to help a boy, who has up to 25 seizures a day, receive life-changing procedures in the United States.

No winners in stabbing of Collier Row boy which destroyed two lives

Wed, 17:15 Ralph Blackburn
The family of Charlie Kutyauripo (left to right) father Farai, brother Dennis, great aunt Monica and mother Matilda pause to look at the flowers outside the Ashton Playing Fields in Woodford Green east London where he died after being stabbed on January 9th as he was attending a female friend's 16th birthday party. Picture: John Stillwell/PA.

Just over a year on from that fateful night when Charlie Kutyauripo was stabbed to death, his family finally have justice.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Emergency services called to explosion at Hornchurch block of flats

Emergency services have been alerted to an explosion at a block of flats in Hornchurch.

Video: The aftermath following explosion at Hornchurch flats

The aftermath following the explosion at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

Updated: “It was terrifying”: Residents tell of explosion and fire at Hornchurch flats

Scenes from the explosion. Picture: Alison Braun

Updated: Preparation of drug ‘possible cause’ of explosion at Hornchurch flats

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at the flats in Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

Updated: Two men arrested on suspicion of arson after Hornchurch flats explosion

Scene from the Hornchurch explosion. Picture: Jack Duggins
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now