Hornchurch explosion: Policeman at the scene applauds emergency services response

12:00 28 January 2017

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

A police officer who spent hours ensuring the safety of residents has commended the teamwork of the emergency services.

Insp Daniel Card told the Recorder how he was at Romford station on Monday dealing with another incident when the call came in, reporting that there had been an explosion in Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch.

He said: “When we arrived, all you could see was a sea of lights as the fire brigade was already on the scene when we got there.

“I’ve been on the force for 17 years now but that feeling of surprise doesn’t diminish – we’re all still human and react like anyone else would, it’s just that we have got to help out as best as we can.

“The first thing we did was ask the officer in charge of the fire brigade what we could do to help them.

“We all inter-service banter but when it gets serious, we crack on and work together really well.

“We may work in different parts of the emergency services but we joined for the same reason, to keep people safe.

“That’s why when things like this happen, we do what we can to the best of our abilities.”

