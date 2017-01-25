Search

Hornchurch explosion: Help raise money to rebuild lives of those who lost everything

13:30 25 January 2017

The aftermath following the explosion last night at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

In light of the tragedy which has left young families, pensioners and other residents homeless, the community is working together to help get them back on their feet.

The blaze which ripped through Bridge Point, the 41 block of flats in Hornchurch, on Monday, has turned the worlds of those living there upside down.

Clothes, sentimental belongings, pets, toys and so much more were lost but people from around the borough are doing all that they can to help rebuild their lives.

Members of the Ardleigh Green Neighbourhood Watch Facebook group Sarah Browne, Amanda Sena, Charlotte Fitch and Nina Stiffel have set up a fundraising page to raise money for those affected.

Sarah Browne, 31, of Gidea Park, said: “I was on the train when I saw loads of Facebook posts come up on my phone about an explosion and I was worried they were talking about where my friend lives but thankfully her place was OK.

“That initial feeling of panic for her safety made me think about what happened and the poor people who lost everything.

“It could have been anyone’s family or friends in there and that’s why we need to help.”

A donation station at Ardleigh House Community Association, Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch, will also be set up for people to drop-off items for the residents.

The group is working with the council which will be providing them with a list of essential lost items as given to them by the tenants themselves.

Sarah said: “Those people living in the flats have lost so much and we should, as a community, work together to show that we are all here for them during this horrible time.”

To donate visit here

To register an item you would like to donate email sarabrowne@outlook.com

