Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch explosion: Firefighter speaks of how London Fire Brigade saved lives

18:30 27 January 2017

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Bridge Point, Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Bridge Point, Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

As residents were running away from the building that went up in flames, firefighters were running towards the danger to tackle the fire and rescue people in need.

Comment

Harold Hill’s crew manager Paul Dykes was one of the 72 firefighters who were called to the explosion at Bridge Point, Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch, on Monday.

The firefighter, who has been working for the London Fire Brigade for 22 years, told the Recorder how he had just returned to the station when he was told about the incident.

“I was based at Hornchurch that day and we just returned to the station from another shout.

“We were there for about 10-15 minutes and carried on with our daily routine, checking over the machine and everything when we were told about a fire at Bridge Point. As we were going up to the Ardleigh Green lights and turned around the corner, I could see a lot of debris and my absolute initial thought was that a car had hit the building.

“When we got closer, we saw the extent of the damage.”

As some firefighters were tackling the blaze, others were rescuing tenants who were still inside the building.

Paul said: “It became clear there was a woman and a child trapped in a second-floor flat so we sent a crew to go up to the flat, but while that was happening, we managed to get a ladder and got them out of the building.

“This was going on at the same time as we located a woman who was in the flat above where the explosion happened, crying, ‘Help me, help me’.

“They bashed down her door and saw the damage was quite considerable because the flames had gone up into her flat and she suffered a back injury.

“We stayed there well into the next day to make sure that the fire had completely gone out and the building was safe.

“We all became firefighters to save lives so when we do go to these incidents, we want to do all that we can to help people.

“The fact that no one died is a tribute to the professionalism and experience of everyone who was at the scene.”

Keywords: Harold Hill London Fire Brigade

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Hornchurch explosion: Firefighter speaks of how London Fire Brigade saved lives

18:30 Hayley Anderson
Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Bridge Point, Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

As residents were running away from the building that went up in flames, firefighters were running towards the danger to tackle the fire and rescue people in need.

First residents to return to their homes on Monday following Hornchurch explosion

17:37 Ryan Tute
Scene from the explosion in Hornchurch. Picture: S1owRiot

Families have received the good news they can return home after an explosion ripped through a block of flats.

Teen raises more than £1,500 to bring a smile to children in Queen’s Hospital

16:57 Ryan Tute
Grace with eight-year-old Michael Charalambous receiving a present.

A charitable teenager dropped into a children’s hospital ward with a delivery of toys, DVDs and games.

Two more Tube strikes announced

15:08 Press Association
Wanstead Underground station closed due to industrial action

London Underground workers are to stage two fresh strikes in a row over jobs and Tube ticket office closures, threatening more travel disruption.

Playlist: Exhibition curator Lucy Curtis picks her top 10 tunes

15:07 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Lucy Curtis, creator of a new exhibition at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch, about the Ford Dagenham female workers who fought for equal rights, has picked her top 10 favourite songs for our latest Playlist

Lucy Curtis is the curator of a new exhibition – to tour Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch, and other venues in the borough – which will tell the story of the Ford Dagenham women who fought for equal rights by going on strike.

Romford cinema to turn back time as it screens special showing of Dirty Dancing on Valentines Day

12:56 Ryan Tute
Vue Romford will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic film.

You can have the time of your life on Valentines Day when a screening of Dirty Dancing comes to Romford.

Paper review podcast: Hornchurch explosion, Charlie Katyauripo and Havering’s solar park U-turn

16:51 Matthew Clemenson
Time FM Steve Allen.

Reporters Hayley Anderson and Matthew Clemenson joined Time FM’s Steve Allen for this week’s paper review to discuss the Hornchurch explosion and the week’s other stories.

Upminster pageant contestant urges girls to love themselves for ‘who they are’

12:00 Chloe Farand
Emma Knight

Not everybody fits into a size eight dress and for Emma Knight, who is a size 20, there is nothing to be ashamed of.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Emergency services called to explosion at Hornchurch block of flats

Emergency services have been alerted to an explosion at a block of flats in Hornchurch.

Video: The aftermath following explosion at Hornchurch flats

The aftermath following the explosion at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

Updated: “It was terrifying”: Residents tell of explosion and fire at Hornchurch flats

Scenes from the explosion. Picture: Alison Braun

Updated: Preparation of drug ‘possible cause’ of explosion at Hornchurch flats

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at the flats in Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

Updated: Two men arrested on suspicion of arson after Hornchurch flats explosion

Scene from the Hornchurch explosion. Picture: Jack Duggins
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now