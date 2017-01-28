Search

Hornchurch explosion: Crowds gather to give donations for those who ‘lost everything’

07:00 30 January 2017

Sarah Browne on the right has set up a Go Fund Me page to help residents of the block of flats caught up in last weeks explosion. Also in the picture are Amanda Sena, Charlotte Fitch-Murphy and Wendy Curtis

Archant

Archant

Thousands of items have been donated to the tenants who lost their homes in the explosion that erupted last week.

Members of the Ardleigh Green Neighbourhood Watch Facebook group have set up a donation station at Ardleigh House Community Association, Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch, for people to donate anything from toiletries and clothes to toys and duvets.

Staff from Tesco, Airfield Way, Hornchurch, has also donated hampers of food, drink and other goods for those in need.

The explosion, which happened at the Bridge Point flats in Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch, last Monday, which led to some tenants losing their homes, may have been caused by the “preparation of a type of drug”, according to police.

One of the organisers Sarah Browne said: “We cannot believe how much support we’ve had so far in collecting donations.

“It’s been amazing and we hope people will carry on giving as much as they can to help.”

To make a donation visit here

Read more in this week’s Recorder.

